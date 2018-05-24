Customers without power decreases to less than 300

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light said Thursday power restoration in Columbia is nearly complete.

Water and Light said by 5:00, the number of customers without power had decreased to less than 300. It said crews would continue to work Thursday evening and begin work again Friday morning.

According to Water and Light, all six of the 80-foot poles on Fairview have been replaced. Water and Light also said the transmission line will be in place by the end of the day Thursday.

Water and Light said work Friday will include replacing the distribution lines on the poles on Fairview. It said Fairview Road between Broadway and Ash could reopen Friday.

Water and Light said power is still out where the debris is most extensive or access to the area is difficult.

Water and Light urges anyone who is the only person on their street without power, and who has not reported the outage, to call 573-875-2555. Anyone whose outage is noted on the Water and Light outage map does not need to call.

Water and Light said crews from Independence, Fulton, Higginsville, Macon and Hannibal are assisting with power restoration. Water and Light said crews might be able to return home Friday.