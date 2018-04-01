CVC Seeks to Keep Dome Negotiations Private

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Attorneys for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission are asking a court to allow negotiations with the NFL's Rams to remain confidential, at least for now.

The two sides are negotiating how to pay for improvements to the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams could break the lease, and potentially leave St. Louis, after the 2014 season if the dome is not brought up to top-tier level.

The CVC announced its dome improvement plan in February, and the team's counterproposal was submitted Tuesday, but not released to the public. Media outlets in St. Louis filed Missouri Sunshine Law requests seeking disclosure of the Rams' plan.

CVC attorney Greg Smith told KMOX Radio that the law provides for exceptions for things like lease and contract negotiations.