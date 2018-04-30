Cyber Monday the new Black Friday? Retail sales show shift

3 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, December 03 2014 Dec 3, 2014 Wednesday, December 03, 2014 4:31:00 PM CST December 03, 2014 in News
By: Michael Doudna, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Monday may be the new Friday, at least as far as holiday shopping is concerned. 

A recent survey from the National Retail Federation found retail sales are down 11 percent from last year. This is the second straight year with a drop. 

However, according to the E-commerce marketing analytics firm Custora, online shopping is up 15 percent from last year. 

More than 126 million people turned to the Internet for some holiday shopping this Monday, showing a shift away from brick and mortar stores. 

Holiday time is extremely important for a lot of industries. The U.S. Census Bureau shows in its Monthly Retail Trade Report many industries receive more than a 20 percent increase in sales during November and December. According to the report, electronics and appliance sales see a 35 percent increase in last two months of the year, the same with sports goods. 

So why the change? 

According to the National Retail Federation, people are being smarter with their money. The NRF said people are waiting for the better deals which come closer to Christmas time. 

Retail stores are also offering their discounts earlier and earlier in the year. With some "Black Friday" sales starting on Thanksgiving or even earlier, people are shopping earlier avoiding the shopping rush. 

Also people are not always buying gifts but instead opting for gift cards. According to retailers' surveys,  80 percent of shoppers plan on buying at least one gift card while almost a fifth plan on buying six or more. Gift cards do not count as retail purchases, even if they are purchased before holidays. Instead the sales are not recognized until those cards are redeemed. 

Online shopping is another reason behind the slow down in in-store holiday shopping. Buyers can still get the same deals as if they were at a brick and mortar store without having to get up at 4 a.m.

According to NRF, almost 42 percent of the the money spent this weekend was online. 

While the importance of Black Friday may be fading, the NRF report showed Black Friday is still the biggest day of the year for retail sales. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with inmate
Sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with inmate
VIENNA - Deputies with the Maries County Sheriff's Office arrested one of their colleagues over the weekend after she allegedly... More >>
44 minutes ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 1:05:00 PM CDT April 30, 2018 in Continuous News

Weekly Wellness: All about low blood sugar
Weekly Wellness: All about low blood sugar
COLUMBIA - Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) happens when the level of glucose in your blood drops below normal. The people... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT April 30, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Columbia weightlifter wins ZP fitness challenge
Columbia weightlifter wins ZP fitness challenge
COLUMBIA - For most people who lift weights, it's a causal workout a few times a week For 50-year... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 11:06:00 AM CDT April 30, 2018 in News

Boone County takes in 826 pounds of medications during "take back" event
Boone County takes in 826 pounds of medications during "take back" event
BOONE COUNTY - The Youth Community Coalition and Boone County Sheriff's Department collected more than 800 pounds of unwanted or... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT April 30, 2018 in News

Fire outside Columbia hotel caused by smoking materials
Fire outside Columbia hotel caused by smoking materials
COLUMBIA - A fire that originated in a bed of mulch outside the Best Western Plus Hotel in Columbia Sunday... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 10:07:00 AM CDT April 30, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fire near Aldi ruled accidental
UPDATE: Fire near Aldi ruled accidental
COLUMBIA - An April 22 fire at Aldi on Green Meadows Road is being considered accidental by the Columbia Fire... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 9:37:00 AM CDT April 30, 2018 in News

Two arrested after separate fights in Fulton
Two arrested after separate fights in Fulton
FULTON - Police arrested two men Sunday night after two separate fights which happened at around the same time. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 8:23:44 AM CDT April 30, 2018 in News

2 shot at Ballpark Village in St. Louis
2 shot at Ballpark Village in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two people have been shot after an argument at a dining and entertainment district... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 Monday, April 30, 2018 6:12:00 AM CDT April 30, 2018 in News

Damage of Creasy Springs Road fire could be around $175,000
Damage of Creasy Springs Road fire could be around $175,000
COLUMBIA - A house on Creasy Springs Road caught fire Sunday evening, and according to authorities, the house could be... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 11:36:00 PM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

Churches gather, give back to Jefferson City community
Churches gather, give back to Jefferson City community
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of people dedicated their whole morning to community service on Sunday. Mission JC brought 675... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect identified in gun incident ending in CPD lobby
UPDATE: Suspect identified in gun incident ending in CPD lobby
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says a woman ran into its lobby Sunday being chased by a man with... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

MoonYoga Hosts Yoga for DanceAbility
MoonYoga Hosts Yoga for DanceAbility
COLUMBIA - MoonYoga teamed up with DanceAbility for a donation-based, outdoor yoga class Sunday at Logboat Brewing Company. DanceAbility... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 1:49:00 PM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

Young entrepreneurs sell products at one-day marketplace
Young entrepreneurs sell products at one-day marketplace
JEFFERSON CITY - Kids developed their own brand and sold their products at the Jefferson City Children's Business Fair on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 12:59:00 PM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

Head for the Cure hosts 19-year brain tumor survivor
Head for the Cure hosts 19-year brain tumor survivor
COLUMBIA - Tom Sadowski, a former University of Missouri official and current Jefferson City resident, has beat all odds to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 12:59:00 PM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

Priming for Halloween: Witch's Night comes to Columbia
Priming for Halloween: Witch's Night comes to Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Halloween spirit came early to Columbia Saturday night. Halfway to Halloween celebrated a German folklore tradition... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 12:02:00 PM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

Local organization sponsoring "Acts of Kindness" week
Local organization sponsoring "Acts of Kindness" week
COLUMBIA - The Children's Grove is hosting its annual "Acts of Kindness" week April 29th through May 3rd. The week's... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:24:00 AM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Victim and suspect in Holts Summit homicide identified
UPDATE: Victim and suspect in Holts Summit homicide identified
HOLTS SUMMIT - Amy Steward, 44, is charged with the first-degree murder of 67-year-old David Grant. A Holts Summit community... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 11:23:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Neighbors help neighbors in a city-wide service event
Neighbors help neighbors in a city-wide service event
COLUMBIA - Local church volunteers worked together Saturday to provide services at numerous sites around the city as part of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 77°
3pm 80°
4pm 79°
5pm 79°