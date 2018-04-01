Cyber Monday tips released by Missouri Better Business Bureau

COLUMBIA - Shoppers spent $10.4 billion at stores on Black Friday. However, according to Yahoo, sales at brick and mortar stores dropped more than $1 billion. One of the factors for the decrease is the increase in onlines sales.

This year, Cyber Monday sales are expected to increase 12 percent from last year, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Cyber Monday sales are expected to reach $3 billion, making it the biggest day ever.

This day will cause hackers to take advantage of shoppers.

The Missouri BBB has tips to help consumers shop safely online not only on Monday, but throughout the holiday season. Here they are:

Protect your computer. Install a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly.

Check a site's security settings before entering financial data, such as a credit card number. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with "https://."

Shop trustworthy websites: Look for BBB Accredited Business seals on websites and click to confirm that they're valid. BBB dynamic seals will take you to a site's BBB Business Review. You also may find reviews at www.bbb.org.

Protect personal information. Read a site's privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. Don't enter that information on unsolicited emails. If a site lacks a privacy policy, it could be a red flag that the site could sell your information without your permission.

Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may display free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.

Beware of phishing. Legitimate businesses do not send emails claiming problems with an order, account or a package to lure the buyer into revealing financial information. If you receive such an email, BBB recommends that you pick up the phone and call the contact number on the website where the purchase was made to confirm a problem.

Pay with a credit card. Under federal law, you can dispute the charges if you don't receive an item. Shoppers also have dispute rights if there are any unauthorized charges on the card, and many card issuers have zero-liability policies if someone steals and uses your card number. Check your credit card statement regularly for unauthorized charges. Never wire money to someone you don't know.

Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page of an order or emails confirming the order until you receive the item and are satisfied.

Obtain a tracking number for shipments. If you need the product before the holidays, find out when the seller intends to ship it and, if possible, how it will be shipped. The tracking number can help you find a lost order.

Know your rights: Federal law requires that orders made by phone, mail or online be shipped by the date promised or within 30 days if no delivery time was stated. If goods aren't shipped on time, shoppers can cancel and demand a refund. Consumers also may reject merchandise if it is defective or was misrepresented.