Cycling Against Cancer

Their journey is part of a fundraiser, Rally Across America, which donates all proceeds to children's oncology group hospitals.

"A lot of people don't realize that children's cancer research is different than adult cancer research," explained Reardon. "Less than a penny of every dollar donated ends up going to childhood cancer research. It is actually underfunded by as much as $30 million a year. So, that's why we are raising awareness through the rally foundation. It's very important because it enables children to receive medications that might, in fact, provide a cure or even prolong their life with their families and their loved ones."

LaJuan Chambers, a hematology pediatric oncologist, said, "The number-one goal of this journey is to bring hope to these kids and to show them that they are not fighting alone in these hospitals."

Bauman and Reardon have raised $115,000 during the first 3,000 miles of their 5,000-mile trip. Their next stop is St. Louis.