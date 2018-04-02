Cycling Competition Rides To Columbia

This year was the first time the cup included the Missouri State Road Race. Cyclists braved the heat and humidity on the 11 mile course south of Columbia. The race included men and women, ranging from amateurs to expert cyclists.

"This is huge, this is the biggest bicycling event in Columbia for the whole year," said David Hockett, race volunteer.

The state championships were the first race of the cup. Tomorrow, Columbia will play host to the "Criterium," a mile-long course winding through downtown streets.