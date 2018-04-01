Cyclists finish for 'those who can't' in Bike MS event

COLUMBIA - Riders crossed the finish line bringing the region's largest charity bike event to a close on Sunday.

Almost 3,000 cyclists took part in the 30th Bike MS: Express Scripts Gateway Getaway Ride to raise money and awareness for MS research.

Volunteers, teammates and family members stood at the finish line celebrating riders as they finished and handing out medals.

Cyclists rode anywhere from 20 to 100 miles over the weekend.

Brendon Gallagher, who is living with MS, participated in his 16th ride this year with his team of 35 riders.

He rode 100 miles on Saturday and 75 miles on Sunday.

Over the years, Gallagher says his team has raised around $350,000.

"We try and finish strong, but we also try and raise as much as we can," Gallagher said. "I'm able to ride, I'm very fortunate, and I am able to ride so I ride for people who can't."

For Gallagher, the weekend is a family affair with his sister Gayle serving as the team captain, setting up and organizing the base camp.

"My brother's diagnosed with MS, I'm helping out, this is one of my nephews, the whole family really comes together to help everybody," Gayle Gallagher, Brendon's sister said.

The Gallaghers are looking ahead now to next year when they will reunite with their team to ride again.

Across the nation, cyclists ride 7 million miles and raise 30 million dollars for Bike MS events.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct grammar and spelling mistakes.]