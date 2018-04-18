Cyclones Sweep Past Tigers

COLUMBIA -- Freshman guard Kyley Simmons led the way for Mizzou on Wednesday, scoring a career-best with 14 points, but the Missouri Tigers (10-12, 0-11) fell to the Iowa State Cyclones (14-8, 5-6) in Mizzou Arena 65-52. Seniors BreAnna Brock and Morgan Eye also added 14 and 10 points respectively in the losing effort.

Flores opened the scoring with a three on the Tigers' opening possession, but the Cyclones countered with five consecutive points. Simmons put an end to their run with a moving jump shot from the foul line, tying the game at five. After the under-16 media timeout, Iowa State opened the scoring with a layup to again regain control of the game with a 7-5 advantage.

After a turnover on the offensive end by Missouri, Iowa State cashed in with a three pointer to gain a five point advantage. At the 12:38 mark, the Cyclones buried a hook shot while getting fouled, resulting in a three-point play and a 13-5 lead. After another Cyclone layup, Mizzou took their first timeout of the game in hopes of halting the 12-0 Iowa State run.

The Tigers had no such luck, though, as Iowa State added another bucket after the under-12 media timeout. Brock scored her first points of the game on Mizzou's next possession, and the Tigers trailed 17-7. That score was met with consecutive scores by Iowa State, as the Cyclones opened a 14-point lead.

After another Mizzou timeout, Simmons made a three-pointer to stop the Iowa State run at four points. Eye then registered her first points of the game with a three to pull Mizzou back to within eight, but Iowa State answered with a three of their own to regain a double-digit advantage. Eye's next score came on a layup from a deflected ball that made the score 27-16, but Iowa State responded with another three pointer.

After the under-four timeout, Bailey Gee scored her first points with a layup to make the score 30-18. Iowa State responded by scoring six straight points, and finished the half on a 9-4 run as Mizzou trailed heading into the locker room, 39-22.

Flores opened the scoring in the second half as well with a layup at the 18:34 mark. Simmons then made her second three pointer of the game, pulling Mizzou back to within 12. Iowa State then took advantage of a transition opportunity to push the lead back to 14. After the under-16 timeout, Simmons hit another three to answer to Cyclone free throws and reduce the deficit to 13.

Iowa State responded by going on a quick 6-2 run, trading two threes with Sydney Crafton's second bucket of the game. Flores ended that run with a jumper from the foul line, making the score 49-34 favoring Iowa State. Eye added another three, her second of the game, to cut the Cyclone lead back down to 12 with under 10 minutes remaining. Brock and the Cyclones then traded buckets, and Iowa State took a 55-41 lead into the under-8 media timeout.

Eye reached double digits after the break with two points, then drew a charge on the defensive end. Brock added a put-back layup off a Simmons miss as the Tigers trailed by 14, again reducing the deficit to 12 points before the under-4 timeout. After the break, scoring was at a premium as the Cyclones grinded clock on the offensive end and played stingy defense on the other, as neither team scored until Iowa State made two free throws with less than two minutes remaining. Brock added a layup with 1:50 left, making the scoring 59-47.

Trailing by 16 with 1:20 remaining, Simmons made a three to set her new career high at 14 points. A pair of Iowa State free throws and another Brock layup capped the scoring, and the Tigers fell 65-52.

The Tigers will play against the Texas A&M Aggies for their next home game on Tuesday, February 14 at 7 PM.