Czech Government to Consider Budvar's Sale

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) - Czech brewery Budejovicky Budvar N-P, which has been fighting a centurylong legal battle with Anheuser-Busch, may eventually be put up for sale. The process would depend on the outcome of the trademark dispute with St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch. Still, a Czech official says privatization of Budejovicky Budvar is a possibility. Tuesday, the Czech trade minister suggested that Budvar could be sold at the same time as a Prague airport, the state-run airline CSA and the Czech Post to help the government cover a fiscal budget gap. The value of the brewery is estimated at up to $1.4 billion. The two companies have fought for decades over legal rights to the Budweiser name.