Da Vinci Draws Crowds at Theatres

"We've had some people coming to our services." said Frazier. "Yes, mainly because they were interested in that series, Yes, we absolutely have."

In Columbia the controversy surrounding the film hasn't stopped people from seeing it. At the Hollywood Theaters in Columbia, the manager says the Da Vinci Code has had the biggest opening weekend of the year.

"I thought it was a very good movie, I thought it followed the book very well," said Da Vinci fan Tiff Lauffer.

But he says it's important to take it as fiction. "There are things I believe, and there are things I don't believe in it," said Lauffer.

Some religious leaders think the film will draw more people into churches in the long run.

"Actually, in the long run, I think there will be many Christians who will be stronger because of The Da Vinci Code, " said Frazier.

The Da Vinci Code led this weekend's box office, drawing in an estimated $77 million in the U.S. and Canada.