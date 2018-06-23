Dad Injects Kids with Heroin

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area man who injected his young sons with heroin and cocaine is sentenced to ten years in prison. Court records say 39-year-old Stephen Pickle of Hazelwood said he gave the drugs to his sons, aged 12 and 16 at the time, so they'd understand how he felt when he took them. Pickle pleaded guilty April 26th to six felony counts. He was sentenced yesterday. His lawyer, Joel Schwartz, says today that Pickle's judgment was badly clouded by his drug use. He says Pickle feels incredibly remorseful about what he's done.