Dallas hit-and-run suspect turns himself in for MU student death

DALLAS - Dallas, Texas police announced Tuesday a 31-year-old suspect turned himself in late Monday for the hit-and-run death of University of Missouri student Paul Miltenberger.

During an afternoon news conference, Dallas Police Deputy Chief James Walton said Jonathan Redmond came to authorites and said he was driving the vehicle that hit and killed Miltenberger while Miltenberger was crossing East Mockingbird Lane early Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed Redmond was driving the 2011 Dodge Challenger they said was involved.

Chief Walton said Redmond would be charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection with the incident. He added police wouldn't release specifics of Redmond's statement to police because it is an ongoing investigation.

When asked by reporters if the suspect may have been intoxicated when he allegedly hit and killed Miltenberger, police said "all factors are still being looked at."

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department booked Remond early Monday. He has since posted a $50,000 bond.

Monday, police were searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing 20-year-old Miltenberger when he was walking near the Southern Methodist University campus.

Police said the driver was in a black Dodge Charger and struck Miltenberger along East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas at 2:19 a.m. Sunday.

Miltenberger was originally from Southlake, Texas.