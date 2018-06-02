Dan Reilly Signs with Cougar Soccer Program

COLUMBIA - Cougar soccer coach John Klein has announced the signing of Dan Reilly to a Letter of Intent to play for the Columbia men's team starting in the fall of 2013.

Reilly, a 5-11 defender, will join the Cougars following a standout career at St. John Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Mo. While at Vianney, he was named a team captain and the "Soccer Griffin of the Year" in his senior campaign. Reilly also helped his squad advance to the 2010 Missouri State Finals and the 2012 Quarterfinals. He was also a member of the 2012 Vianney football team and was an honor roll student off the field.



Reilly is the son of Pat and Sharon Reilly and plans to major in business at Columbia. He is the nephew of former Cougar Pat Brand and long-time Columbia supporter Mike Reilly.