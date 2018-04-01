Danforth seeks more moderate Republicans

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Retired U.S. Senator Jack Danforth is encouraging like-minded moderate Republicans to run for the Missouri Legislature. Danforth is part of a newly resurrected national group, The Republican Leadership Council, whose focus will primarily be the states. Danforth says money raised in Missouri will support candidates who favor smaller government, low taxes, free markets and national security. The group isn't taking positions on sensitive social issues like abortion, gay rights, guns and school prayer.Danforth has been an outspoken critic of what he contends is the GOP's too-close embrace with religious social conservatives.