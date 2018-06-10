Dangerous Roads Cause Fatal Accident

FULTON - A single-car accident on Highway 54 Thursday evening took the lives of two Fulton residents. The driver, Ralph D. Dunavant, 80, and his passenger, Jan K. Dunavant, 54, suffered serious injuries when their vehicle slid off the roadway, down an embankment and flipped over. Jan Dunavant was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ralph Dunavant was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Ralph Dunavant died a few hours later.

