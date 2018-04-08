Dangerous Winter Driving

Paddie Wren used to be a taxi driver. She said it's important to prepare your vehicle on days like this.

"I always have a shovel in it, a blanket. I don't own a cell phone but I always have signs that say, 'Send help,' ready."

Columbia police say there are several ways drivers can handle bad conditions. They should completely clean windshields, and take time for vehicles to warm up. Adding weight in the back adds traction and makes vehicles safer on slick roads. And taking your time when conditions are slick will increase your chances of avoiding accidents. But, if an accident happens, it's safer to stay in your vehicle until help arrives.

Thursday night's sub-zero temperatures also mean re-freezing ice and snow could cause more problems on roads.

Joint Communications said only 13 of the 110 Boone County accidents Thursday included injuries.