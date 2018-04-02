Daniel Boone Bridge Inspected Safe

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - The Daniel Boone Bridge that carries Interstate 64 traffic between St. Charles and St. Louis counties is safe. That's the finding of an evaluation by the Missouri Department of Transportation, which looked at the bridge late last month, eight months ahead of schedule. The inspection was moved up after Gov. Blunt requested that all bridges with deck truss spans like the Boone bridge receive a close examination. Blunt's request came after a bridge with a similar design collapsed in Minneapolis last month. The state determined the bridge is in fair condition and needs some repair work in the next few months, work that will take place on nights and weekends.