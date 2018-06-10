Daniel Boone National Posts Win in District Tournament

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Little League Complex in Columbia hosted District Tournaments this past weekend. The All-Star baseball players were trying to make it to the state tournament with hometown Daniel Boone National facing off against Pomme De Terre, a team located in the Ozarks.

Andrew Paten was on the mound for Daniel Boone National, in the 2nd inning he struck out three straight batters and finished the day with 7 K's and 0 hits in three innings played. Complementing Paten's strong defensive play with his offensive prowess was Dakota Solomon, who hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 2nd to give Daniel Boone National a 7-0 lead. Brandon Goins padded the lead even further with a 2-run homer in the top of the 3rd.

Daniel Boone National would go on to win the game by a score of 12-0. Their ultimate goal is to make it to the Little League World Series.