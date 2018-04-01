Danks Leads White Sox Over Royals

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex Rios and Brent Morel homered to back John Danks and lead the White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Saturday night, stopping Chicago's five-game home losing streak.

Danks (8-12) improved to 5-0 in 12 starts against the Royals,allowing three runs and six hits in 7 1-3 innings.

Chicago's Adam Dunn went 0 for 3 with a walk, leaving him with a .162 batting average. He has 485 plate appearances and needs 17 in the team's last four games to become an official qualifier. The post-1900 record for lowest batting average by a qualifier is .179