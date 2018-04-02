Darvish Perfect Into 6th, Rangers Bop Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Yu Darvish retired the first 17 batters, Texas hit five home runs and the Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 Monday in a game that turned testy.

Adrian Beltre and Nelson Cruz homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning. Cruz watched his drive sail over the wall, then was hit by Louis Coleman's first pitch leading off the ninth.

Cruz took a few steps to the mound and was restrained by catcher Brayan Pena. The dugouts and bullpens emptied, but only words were exchanged. Both teams were issued a warning by plate umpire Mike Everitt.

Mike Young answered that by homering on the next pitch.