Data Shows Missouri Housing Market in Upward Trend

COLUMBIA - Missouri Association of REALTORS' monthly home sales report shows that Missouri home sales in March have increased by 29.2 percent from February.

Sales in 2012 show home purchases are experiencing significant growth from 2011. Missouri home sales are out performing the national sales, and although the national numbers show a 2.5 percent decrease in sales in the past month, the numbers are still higher than last year this time.

Economists who have studied the sales activity believe the numbers are an indicator that the housing market may begin to improve. The numbers in Missouri show that the state is following the national growth trend.