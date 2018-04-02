Date Set for Annual Busch Braggin' Rights Game

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball will face the University of Illinois in the annual Busch Braggin' Rights Game on December 22 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Game time for the annual holiday clash has yet to be determined and tickets will go on sale later this fall.

Missouri has won two consecutive meetings in the series, including a thrilling 75-64 victory last season. Marcus Denmon led five Tigers in double-figures, scoring 15 points.

Earlier this summer Missouri announced that it would also be part of the 17th annual Jimmy V Classic in New York City's famed Madison Square Garden. The December 6 showdown has the Tigers facing the Villanova Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT.

Missouri's 2011-12 non-conference schedule is nearly finalized. Preliminary round opponents for the 2011 CBE Classic have yet to be determined by tournament organizers. Both of those games will take place at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou will then travel to Kansas City's Sprint Center for two games against California, Georgia or Notre Dame. Semifinal round contests in KC will be played on ESPN2. The championship game will also be aired on ESPN2 and the consolation game will be aired on ESPNU.