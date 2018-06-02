Date Set for Mizzou Football X's and O's Clinic

COLUMBIA -- The popular X's and O's Clinic hosted by the University of Missouri Department of Athletics returns once again in 2012, with the latest installment of the annual event set to take place on Saturday, August 25th in the LeMone Tiger Lounge at Memorial Stadium. The X's and O's Clinic will be hosted by Rockie Alden.



With Mizzou's move to the Southeastern Conference, excitement is high in Tiger Country, and the X's and O's Clinic serves as a way to help teach the fairer sex the intricacies of the game, with informational sessions available. Attendees will enjoy brunch in the lounge while having the opportunity to watch an otherwise closed Mizzou football practice, as the Tigers continue preparations for their September 1st season opener against Southeastern Louisiana.



Head Coach Gary Pinkel and the 2012 team captains will make a special appearance to share their insight on the game, and tours of the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex will also be available to those interested.



In addition, Christie Leigh Mueller, author of "Gridiron Belles: A Guide to Saturdays in Dixie," will be on hand to provide SEC tailgating information, while Dave Matter, author of "The Mizzou Fan's Survival Guide to the SEC" will be there to sell and sign copies of his newly-released book ($17 purchase price).



Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with the formal program starting at 11 a.m. The cost is $40 and includes food, beverage and a special gift. Mizzou Women's Connection members will receive one complimentary admission to the event.