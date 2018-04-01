Daughter sues man who killed her parents in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A woman is suing the man who killed her parents in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Jessica Tyrrell-Murray, the daughter of Gary and Jan Tyrrell, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mark Porter, a longtime friend of the couple.

Porter pleaded guilty in August to murdering the couple in April 2014. He was given two consecutive life sentences.

In the lawsuit filed last week in Greene County, Tyrrell-Murray is seeking damages that would be enough to "punish" Porter and deter other potential killers.

Prosecutors say Porter killed the couple after they refused to lend him $250,000 to cover gambling debts. Porter was superintendent at the Mountain Grove School District when Gary Tyrrell was assistant superintendent in the mid-2000s.

Porter doesn't have an attorney listed for this case.