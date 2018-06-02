Dave Duncan's Wife Recovering from Brain Surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The wife of St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan is recovering from surgery to have a brain tumor removed.

He took a leave of absence last weekend and son Shelley Duncan left the Cleveland Indians to be with Jeanine Duncan, who underwent surgery Sunday night. Dave Duncan said Friday his wife's spirits are very high and she has no loss of memory nor difficulty communicating.

Dave Duncan said the family is putting together a treatment and rehabilitation program with consulation from leading medical specialists in the country.

Bullpen coach Derek Lilliquist has filled in as pitching coach during Duncan's absence. Duncan is in his 32nd year, all with manager Tony La Russa.