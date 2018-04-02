David Freese Wins MVP

6 years 5 months 3 days ago Friday, October 28 2011 Oct 28, 2011 Friday, October 28, 2011 9:56:35 PM CDT October 28, 2011 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- David Freese, the hometown boy made good, is the MVP of the World Series.

Down to their final strike in Game 6, the Cardinals' reluctant hero delivered a tying two-run triple in the ninth inning Thursday night. Freese then did one better: a leadoff homer in the 11th that gave St. Louis a dramatic win over the Rangers and forced the first Game 7 since 2002.

Freese capped his memorable October with another strong performance Friday night, hitting a two-run double in the first inning to tie it 2-all.

Playing solid defense at third base and drawing a pair of walks that helped lead to runs, Freese was again front and center in a 6-2 win that wrapped up the Cardinals' 11th championship.

 

