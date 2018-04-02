David Silvester Named MoDOT Central District Engineer

JEFFERSON CITY - David Silvester, Jefferson City, has been named the district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation's Central District. The Central District covers central Missouri, with headquarters in Jefferson City. He starts his new duties Nov. 1.

Silvester, a 20-year veteran of MoDOT, replaces Kirk Juranas, who retired. Most recently he served as the assistant district engineer for MoDOT's Northeast District.

A registered professional engineer, Silvester began his career with MoDOT in 1992 as a highway designer in the Kansas City District. Since then, he has worked in a variety of capacities, including project manager, standards engineer and assistant state design engineer.

"David brings a great deal of expertise to the table, and we're thrilled to have him lead the Central District," said MoDOT Chief Engineer Dave Nichols. "His energetic personality and knowledge of the department and transportation issues will ensure we continue to provide a high level of customer service to the citizens of central Missouri."

Silvester holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Kansas State University. He and his wife, Dianna, reside in Jefferson City.

The Central District consists of Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties. The counties cover a land area of about 11,234 square miles and have a total of 5,236 miles of state highways.