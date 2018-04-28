Davidson homers twice, White Sox beat Royals 6-3

1 day 6 hours 33 minutes ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 7:26:23 AM CDT April 27, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Matt Davidson is disproving the notion power hitters don't like Kauffman Stadium.

Davidson hit two of Chicago's five home runs, leading the White Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Davidson, who drove in three runs, has seven home runs this season — five against the Royals in Kansas City. He hit three out in the season opener March 29. In this game, he homered in the fourth and then hit a two-run shot in the sixth that went 450 feet to left-center.

"It's something about the Kansas City barbecue has gotten him going," said White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (1-3). "I come in after an inning, and guys are hitting home runs left and right and it makes me feel good. I'm ready to get back out there and put another zero on the board."

Davidson is 6 for 10 with five home runs in three games this season at the Royals' ballpark.

"I do love barbecue in general," Davidson said. "It's one of those things. It's not like when I come here, 'like man, I can't wait to get here.' It's kind of a big park and the green backdrop. You see the ball well here.

"It's pretty cool hitting here. It's not necessarily a hitter's park, but it's gone pretty well so far. We've won every day we've been here. So let's keep it going."

Yoan Moncada homered to open the first inning for Chicago for the second straight game, and Yolmer Sanchez and Trayce Thompson also went deep against Jakob Junis (3-2), who became the third pitcher in franchise history to allow five homers in a game. The others were Chris Young, May 9, 2016 at the New York Yankees, and Sean O'Sullivan, May, 28, 2011 at Texas.

Junis gave up six runs and six hits with two walks over 5 2/3 innings.

"A few of them were up and out over the plate and they took advantage of them," Junis said. "Pretty rare to give up five homers on six hits in a game. That's never really happened to me. When you give up six, you're not really getting it done."

The Royals went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

"We're getting guys on," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We're getting opportunities. We're just struggling to get that big base hit."

Giolito allowed two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. His only hiccup was a Jorge Soler home run with Mike Moustakas aboard in the fourth.

The Royals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and managed to score a run on Alcides Escobar's two-out single. Joakim Soria worked a scoreless ninth for his third save in four chances.

The White Sox picked up just their second victory in 11 games. The Royals dropped to a major league-worst 1-10 at home.

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox sent 1B Casey Gillaspie outright off the 40-man roster. Gillaspie, a 2014 first-round pick of the Rays, was hitting .214 with 29 strikeouts in 76 at-bats with Triple-A Charlotte. ... The White Sox acquired OF Todd Cunningham from the Pirates for future considerations. He has spent parts of three seasons in the majors with the Braves and Angels.

FARQUHAR UPDATE

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said RHP Danny Farquhar has been able to go on light walks with his wife as he continues to improve. He remains in stable condition in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm Saturday and collapsing in the dugout.

RENTERIA'S MOTHER DIES

Renteria's mother, Angela, 91, died Wednesday. Renteria will miss the White Sox games Friday and Saturday to attend services in Austin, Texas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 1B Jose Abreu was not in the lineup with flu-like symptoms, which caused him to exit in the fourth inning Wednesday. ... LF Nicky Delmonico was scratched with a stiff neck. Traycie Thompson replaced him in the lineup.

Royals: RHP Nathan Karns, who is on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, threw a 25-pitch one inning simulated game. ... RHP Ian Kennedy has the clearance to start Sunday after leaving his Tuesday start with a bruised toe.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez has not allowed more than four hits or two runs in any of his four starts.

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy was pulled after 4 2/3 innings in his previous start, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks at Detroit.

