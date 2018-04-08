Day 1: Digging Out The Snow

"I need my paycheck cause I got 3 children and I wasn't prepared for the snow storm, I didn't take it seriously," said Adams.



Progress was slow but steady.



"We haven't made it that far. I don't know, 75 feet you say, from 8 a.m.," Ansur Adams.

"It's cold you, know, put your clothes in the dryer, throw the shoes in the dryer, then come back out and get it, cause we got to go get this paycheck today," said Bilal Hill, Adam's brother.

Bilal Hill is from Alabama, and he says the snow has made him wish he was back home.

"Missouri, it's the Show-Me state, it showed me something. Showed me more snow than I've ever seen in my life," explained Hill.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Adams's car was still stuck on Olympic Court, but he says even if he doesn't get his paycheck, they'll have enough food to last the family until next week.