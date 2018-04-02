Day 1: Even Trucks Can Get Stuck

At around 2 p.m. on Friday, three semi-trucks, all at the Rangeline exit on I-70, were either stuck in a ditch, or simply unable to gain any traction. Tow trucks were able to free some of those tractor trailers Friday afternoon, but with some trouble. The tractor trailer drivers say winter time is fun, but not fun today.



"I've been wanting to see this again because I just miss making big snowmen and playing out in the snow. So, I'm working in the snow instead of playing in it," explained Bill Rosenberg, NAPA Auto Parts Manager.



Again, the smaller, lesser-traveled roadways are still a challenge. And the smaller things that you might not usually think about, like ramps, pose the toughest challenges for motorists. Drivers are urged to use caution - still - as many, many roads are still snow covered and snow packed.