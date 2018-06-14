Day 1: The Hunt for Food

Sometimes for groceries, the convenience store or gas station was closest. Road crews have made it around to most of the main roads, but they haven't made it to some of the smaller side roads where people park their cars, forcing people who would normally drive to walk to get the things they need. But even though the snow was deep and temperatures low, some people aren't complaining.

"It wasn't too far, it was like a mile, but we weren't going to drive. My friend's car was covered with snow so we just walked," said Caitie Kelley, Columbia resident.

"In Louisiana we don't get any snow only ice, so I wanted to see it, be in it," said Tarver.

It looks like these shoppers will be spending plenty of time in the snow until the roads are cleared, even though the sidewalks are piled high. One troubling note, because the sidewalks are clogged with snow, walkers were competing with cars in the streets.