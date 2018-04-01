Day 2: Red Cross Lending Helping Hands

The Red Cross team met up with Cooper County Emergency Management.

"This storm was awesome and immense in size and there's a lot of motorists out here traveling I-70 that got basically stranded," said Tom White, Cooper County Emergency Management Director.

So Cooper County asked for some extra help.

"We also contacted the Red Cross out of Columbia/Boone County to assist with feeding those individuals that were stranded out there on the interstate," said White.

By the time the Red Cross patrolled the roads, there were no stranded motorists.

"It's really good that all the stranded motorists have moved on and obviously they're heading towards their destination, they're safe they have food in their bellies and gas in their cars, so we're really happy for that," said Friel.

But all those supplies won't go to waste.

"It's been a year of disasters for the state of Missouri: Severe weather, power outages in St. Louis, and now there's wide spread power outages, so we'll just use them on the next disaster," said Friel.