Day 3: Snow Causes Problems for Elderly

Mary Lou Graham's dog, Tucker, is her everything. "He's always there 24 hours a day."

Her dog's even posed for a Hallmark card, but for both Graham and Tucker. This wicked weather is less than picture perfect.

"I have to stay on level ground and pretty much off the ice, And everything is icy," explained Graham.

That means Graham and Tucker can't take their usual strolls.

"8 times a day we take a walk, and that's exercise for my leg," said Graham.

People who live at Bluff Creek say they hope all the will melt away soon, because it's just so tough to get around.

"The walker doesn't go in snow. You have to lift it," Graham said.

Staff members say the hours have been tough. But they've worked hard to keep things as normal as possible.

"We're a very small facility," said medical assistant Lori Fraiser. "We have a very small amount of staff to lean on, but everybody has pitched in and done a good job working together."

With their walks on hold Graham looks at the bright side.

"It's frustrating. but we do the best we can with what we've got," Graham said.

The Bluff Creek Terrace has cleared some walking paths for residents, but most of them have just decided to wait it out inside.