Day 3: Snow Damages Boats at Lake

It's probably safe to say the damage from this snowstorm will set some records- especially in the marina industry.

KOMU spent Sunday afternoon at Village Marina on the north side of the lake, and again the damage is unbelievable.

Taking a look at the dock at Village Marina, it looks like a tornado went through.

"The pictures don't do it justice, that you're seeing on the news of the ones they got," said boater Carl Walston. "They just don't do it justice at all."

B oat owners from all over are in shock over just how extensive the damage is.

Jane Benton and her husband especially, since they bought their first boat just three years ago, and now it could be completely gone.

"We can't even see our boat, as a matter of fact, that's what really bothers us no matter how or what angle, we've gone to the other side of the lake to try and see it, and it's just completely, either it's covered or it's not there at all," Benton said. "We don't know."

"Apparently the weight of the snow just overwhelmed the tresses and caused the roof to collapse an," said Village Marina owner Pat Brick "Unfortunately it cause a number of boats to sink along with it."

For now, all boaters can do is wait, wait for the removal of the heavy roofing panels.