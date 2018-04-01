Day 4: Snow Brings Long Work Hours

"I think anybody in the hospital that would have had the truck and the availability would have done the same," Jones said.

Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City relied on Thursday night workers to work extra hours into Friday to fill in for those unable to come in.

At Boone Hospital Center, rescue workers dealt with the snow any way they could.

"They were using some four-wheel drive vehicles at times because the ambulances did get stuck a few times during the night," Mary Beck, from Boone Hospital Center, said.

The Columbia Fire Department also had difficulty.

"Some of the challenges it gave us was getting to the various scenes. We pride ourselves on getting there quickly and it just slowed the response times down some," Chief Glenn Rush of the Columbia Fire Department said.

All the agencies said they'll use the snowstorm to look at how they prepare for weather emergencies and do a better job next time. The hospital and other workers are back to a more regular schedule this week.