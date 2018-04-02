Day of Prayer and Remembrance Declared for Joplin Victims

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon has declared Sunday, May 29, as an official State Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Missourians affected by the Joplin tornado. One week after the tornado struck Joplin, flags will fly at half-staff at all government buildings in Missouri.

President Barack Obama will attend a memorial service Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Taylor Performing Arts Center on Missouri Southern State University Campus for the victims that has been organized by Gov. Nixon and local clergy.

In his proclamation, Gov. Nixon said, "In the most trying times of disaster, grief and loss, Missourians come together to provide support, strength and assistance. During this day of prayer and this memorial service, I invite all Missourians to pause and remember their neighbors and draw upon the resources of their faith in support of their fellow Missourians."

President Obama and Gov. Nixon will offer remarks at the service, led by local clergy.