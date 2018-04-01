Daycare Opens New Larger Facility

After six years Shalom Christian Academy Daycare opens its doors in Columbia.

Construction started in 2004 after the project received a one-hundred-thousand dollar grant to build a larger facility.

Director John Fonville said there were less than 20 kids when the daycare opened its doors in a residential house in 2003.

The program quickly outgrew its first location and realized a bigger space was necessary.

The daycare teaches kids of all ages including infants.





