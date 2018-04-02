Daylight Savings Means More than Just Changing the Clock

In addition to changing batteries, they also say you should clean your smoke detector by dusting or vaccuming. Firefighters say smoke dectectors should be installed in the middle of the ceiling or mounted on a wall at least three feet from a corner. Make sure detectors are away from windows and air vents.

"We also want to remind people that you need to check and test every month and no matter what every 10 years we need to replace these smoke detectors," said Fire Protection spokesman Mike Kennish.

Smoke detectors should be installed in every bedroom, in the main corridor outside each bedroom, above stairwells on upper levels, and on the ceiling at the bottom of a basement stairwell.