Dead Baby Found in Grave Behind Home

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - A telephoned tip led local police to the body of a baby buried in a shallow grave near a backyard shed. Police said the tip to the TIPS Hotline came in Thursday morning. They found the infant's body later that day behind a home in east Kansas City. Capt. Rich Lockhart said he did not know the child's sex and investigators did not know if the baby was born dead or alive. Lockhart said police took a 13-year-old girl and her mother into custody for questioning. The teen's grandmother lives in the house.