Dead Woman's Son Charged with Mo. Machete Threat

By: The Associated Press

SCOTT CITY (AP) - A 25-year-old southeast Missouri man faces weapons and assault charges after he was accused of threatening his stepfather with a machete.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Neil Howland Jr. is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor assault in connection with the mid-May incident.

The charges were filed on Monday, five days after Howland's 48-year-old mother died.

That's the same day a charred female body was found in a burning car abandoned on a farm field near the town of Kelso. Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter declined to discuss whether Howland was a suspect in Cynthia Canoy's death. He said the fire victim's remains have not yet been identified.

Howland remained jailed Wednesday on a $50,000 cash bond. Court records don't list a lawyer for him.