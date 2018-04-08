Deadbeat Dads

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Just days before Father's Day, law officers pick up 63 Kansas City-area men who owe a total of more than $760,000 in child support. Kansas City police and Clay County deputies used friends, relatives and Social Security numbers to track down the parents in what was called "Operation: Deadbeat Dads." Four of the 63 are women. Most of those arrested went quietly, although one tried to run but deputies caught him. Forty were also wanted on municipal charges and seven had other state warrants. Deputies say one man they arrested Wednesday night owed $86,000 in child-support dating to 1989, and apparently has never made a payment.