Deadline Set for Participating in the Ameren Missouri Case

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission says anyone wanting to participate in the electric rate case filed by Ameren Missouri needs to file by Feb. 23. You can apply by contacting the Public Service Commission or the Office of the Public Counsel. Formal evidentiary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 24 - 28 and Oct. 1 - 5 in Jefferson City. Ameren Missouri filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission hoping to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $375.6 million. If approved, the average residential electric bill would increase by approximately $14 a month. Ameren Missouri provides electric service to about 1.2 million customers in Missouri.