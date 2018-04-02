Deadline to Nominate Historic Properties is Thursday

COLUMBIA - The deadline for nominations to Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission for the city's most notable properties is Thursday.

To be eligible, the property must be at least 50 years old, located within Columbia corporate limits and have architectural or historical characteristics which contribute to the city's social resources. The property can be in any state and can be public or private property.

Applicants are encouraged to provide supporting information about the structure or location. Click here for the nomination form.