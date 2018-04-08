Deadly Accident on Highway 63

AN EARLY MORNING ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 63 KILLS A ST. CHARLES TEEN. ACCORDING TO THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT...19-YEAR-OLD JESSE DAVIS WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON 63 ON A DIRT BIKE WITH NO LIGHTS AT ABOUT 1:30 THIS MORNING. DAVIS WENT INTO THE OTHER LANE, COLLIDED WITH A VEHICLE AND WAS THROWN FROM THE BIKE. HE LANDED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE HIGHWAY AND WAS STRUCK BY FOUR VEHICLES.TWO OTHER VEHICLES HIT THE MOTORCYCLE. NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED.