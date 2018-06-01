Deadly deer disease reported in northern Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A deadly deer disease has been found for the first time in a northern Missouri county.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported this week that an adult buck killed by a hunter in Adair County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

This is the first case of the disease in Missouri since early 2013 and the first case among wild deer outside of Macon County.

There have been 11 cases of chronic wasting disease among captive deer in north-central Missouri since it first was found in a private hunting reserve in 2010.

This is the 11th case among wild deer, and all 10 others were found within 2 miles of a private deer facility.

Missouri officials in October toughened regulations for deer ranches and preserves to stop the disease's spread.