Deadly I-70

Even if one driver hits the brakes in time, will the others? A trucker with 30 years behind the wheel is so tired of it, he only drives on I-70 during non-peak times.

East-bound traffic at mile marker 163 in Callaway County was narrowed to one lane, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tennessee truck driver George Albright wasn't paying attention. His 18-wheeler plowed into the vehicles ahead of him, then swerved into west-bound traffic. Some of the eight cars in the chain collision burst into flames, killing four people and injuring two others.

The highway patrol said it's using signs and crash teams to try to eliminate deadly accidents. But, the patrol also said any change has to come from curbing lead feet. Others said they're not encouraged, because nothing has changed so far.

On Friday, the Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged the truck driver with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The highway patrol said its investigation of the deadly crash will run well into next week.