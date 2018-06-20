Deadly Minivan Crash

AP-MO--Two Dead,0073Two die when speeding minivan crashes KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Two people are dead after their speeding minivan crashed through a construction barrier on a Kansas City street and burst into flames. Officers said they were making an arrest in the area at about 2:30 a.m. when the police helicopter spotted the van traveling at a high rate of speed. The van was engulfed in flames when officers arrived. Police were not able to save the victims. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-17-07 0849CDT