Deaf Woman Wins Lawsuit Against Nursing School

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Greene County jury has found in favor of a deaf woman who sued a Springfield nursing school that dismissed her after two semesters.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the jury found in favor of Jessica Wells on Aug. 9. The jury said Cox College of Nursing should have provided Wells with reasonable accommodations that would have allowed her to complete the program. Online court records show Wells was awarded $50,000 in the case last week.

Her lawyers contended the school violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dr. Lance Ratcliff, interim president at Cox College, says there are minimum requirements for students to participate in the program and that if the physical standards can't be met patient safety can be compromised.

The school hasn't decided if it's appealing the decision.