Dealing with Disaster - Hurricane Damages Missourians

1 decade 2 years 4 months ago Thursday, December 01 2005 Dec 1, 2005 Thursday, December 01, 2005 3:00:23 PM CST December 01, 2005 in News

An obvious example would be when the price of gasoline soared, but what about something that hits closer to home.

Many have adjusted their budgets to deal with the ever-fluctuating gas prices; and still others might have to reign in their Christmas shopping a little this year. However, there are some items probably not on your Christmas list that could impact your whole year. The price tag for something are getting more expensive. For example, lumber, shingles, insulation and insurance have all gone up in price, or are going.

"The things that tend to be most affected by price right now are the backbone of the house - the cement products, lumber, plywood," said HLW Builders President Rodney Latty. "A lot of the mill work finished materials hasn't been quite as affected. But, like I said, gypsum, concrete, and most notably, recently, obviously, anything that takes diesel fuel to get something to you."

Keith Rice the Lacrosse Lumber Manager said, "The biggest thing Katrina's affecting right now is the price of polyethylene, shingles, anything oil-based that's I guess with the refineries down."

"I just tell people all the time, a lot of times its no one big item that pushes a cost up, its $100 here and $100 there. But, ten of those things is a $1000, and $1000 is a lot of money to me. And, that's the way it is now," commented ??? on how several items add up.

Chances are these trends will continue when the rebuilding starts in the Gulf Coast. Materials could be harder to get.

"They're still cleaning up, I would think. The demand for the lumber and the plywood - that'll come next year as opposed to right now," commented ?????. "And how the mills and industry reacts to that. There's only so much you can prepare for something of that magnitude. It kind of remains to be seen how much that'll make a difference."

However, not everyone is positive there will be an impact.

"It'll supposedly cause shortages and price increases, but who knows when its going to start. Maybe it will, and maybe it won't, like I say, you don't know anything about the business anymore."

But in the construction business you have to try to prepare for it. But how?

"You just have to stay on the phone a lot."

"One thing we've done recently that we normally haven't done - we had a job where we actually bought the material, and we're storing it. We knew we had to have it, there was no doubt about it, we wanted to have it in stock at that price," said ?????????.

This scramble for materials could also have an impact on your insurance bill.

Tia Lindell of State Farm Insurance Agency said, "The fact that there may be an upward pressure on the cost to rebuild may possibly indirectly affect our rates in Missouri because those building costs are going to go up here as well."

That means if insurance companies have to pay more to fix houses anywhere, not just in the hurricane zone, then you could pay more for insurance. But its not just the rising cost of materials or insurance that's making it cost more to buy a home.

"In August to September when the hurricanes started to hit, you started to see gasoline prices go up," said Coldwell Banker Realtor Doc Kritzer. "That's a factor because that's going to be an out-of-pocket everyday expense. So, people were becoming hesitant at that time about buying homes."

Whether its materials, insurance, or the ever-changing price of gas, because of the hurricanes in the Gulf Coast, the Missouri home you come home to for the holidays could be a little pricier.

Another household item that's seen an increase in price is carpet and the padding that goes under it. Mike Luebbert of Carpet Values in Kingdom City said there have been more price increases this year than normal. He said part of the reason is because carpet is oil-based and the products are delivered by diesel trucks.

More News

Grid
List

Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
31 minutes ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:17:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 11:53:33 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 10:58:31 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:30 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in murder of 6-year-old Dayne Hathman
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in murder of 6-year-old Dayne Hathman
FULTON - A Jefferson City man wants to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in connection with the 2014 murder... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
LINN - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 50 near Route N... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 8:19:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th annual business showcase, but this year there is a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 2:38:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Missouri House advances tax plan
Missouri House advances tax plan
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missourians to 5... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 8:22:25 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
COLUMBIA - It was 50 years ago Wednesday the beloved American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was murdered... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
COLUMBIA - The dumpsters in the Walnut Street alley smell like “hot rotting garbage, depending on the time of day,”... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
COLUMBIA - The calendar may say it's April, but the recent Missouri weather is not what we are used to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
COLUMBIA - Newly re-elected City Council Member Michael Trapp said he is working to recharge his batteries after a "taxing"... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane. The Boone County... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - As Missouri farmers prepare for the spring planting season, trade relations between the U.S. and China are sowing... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:19:39 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will add biomedical engineering as a degree program. Biomedical engineers... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 58°
3pm 59°
4pm 60°
5pm 60°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
3:00p
Dr. Phil
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury
3:00p
The Robert Irvine Show

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Superstore
7:31p
A.P. Bio
8:00p
Will & Grace
8:30p
Champions
9:00p
Chicago Fire
7:00p
Supernatural
8:00p
Arrow
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld