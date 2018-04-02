Dean of St. Louis University's Law School Resigns

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The dean of St. Louis University's law school is resigning amid disputes with the school's president.

A source reports that Annette Clark sent the letter Wednesday to Rev. Lawrence Biondi, the university's president. In it, she specifically expresses frustration over how the school handled a decision to move the law school to a vacant building downtown.

Clark wrote that the decision was made "without adequate investigation of its suitability and without any notice or consultation with the law school leadership." Clark said Biondi made other decisions without her full participation.

The university didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.

In the letter, Clark wrote that she plans to remain a tenured professor at SLU in the immediate future, noting it is her "contractual right."